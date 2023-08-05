Friendship Day 2023: Make friends with these six cool apps

UNBLND

It is a global social network that connects strangers and transforms them into a social group. Through your interests and activities, you connect with others who share your values. You meet actual people, view their profiles, and make plans with them! You will immediately receive interest group suggestions from the advanced algorithm. This app strives to be as individualized and considerate in its approach as possible.

Available: Android and iOS

Meetup

Meetup is one of the most efficient apps for meeting new people nowadays. You can identify groups of people who share a common interest and attend their regular events. You can also arrange your trips to events, movies, parties, and other activities with them. Additionally, it includes a built-in messenger that you can use to stay in touch with your friends throughout the day.

Available: Android and iOS

Vingle

Vingle is a community-based app. You can use the search feature after making your account to look for people who share your interests. You can contribute anything, such as a short inquiry, a lengthy post with photographs, or a video, and follow individuals who share your interests. If you want to be more particular about your interests, you can even establish your communities, which is an amazing feature.

Available: Android and iOS

We3

This app has an interesting concept. The makers believe that "three" is the optimum number of individuals that increases the likelihood of forming a friendship. You must swipe through statement cards and select whether you agree, disagree, or remain neutral on each card to be paired. We3 connects you to a tribe of three people with the highest compatibilities based on your responses.

Available: Android and iOS

Yubo

Consider that you are an introvert or that you want to take your time before forming new friendships. In that situation, Yubo provides an easy solution for searching, matching, chatting, and even using their catfish-proof live video streaming within the app itself. Yubo is one of the finest apps for making friends under 18 because it caters to teenagers and young millennials.

Available: Android and iOS

Wink

This app can be used by age group. It is one of the most popular apps when it comes to making friends. You can swipe left or right on potential pals because only those who share at least one trait with you are displayed to you. Chatting is available both within the app and by switching directly to Snapchat through the app.

Available: Android and iOS

