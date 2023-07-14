Record your voice with these best voice recording apps

Audio Share

It is a voice-recording app made for musicians and other creative artists. You can record using an external microphone, and it includes a vast library of supported audio files and a very capable file management system. Additionally, you may select from a variety of bitrates, and it can play recordings at various playback quality levels. You can clip, fade, convert, and normalize recordings using this app.

Available: iOS

Recorder Plus: Voice Recorder

Even if you're using the app for the first time, you won't be struggling with menus thanks to its simple user interface. But the best part is that recording keeps going even if you go to a different app. Additionally, you can select the sound recording's quality, make simple adjustments, and use it as an audio player. It also supports file types including MP3, MP4, CAF, WAVE, and M4A.

Available: iOS

Voice Recorder and Audio Editor

One of the most advanced audio recording apps is the Voice Recorder and Audio Editor. It can transcribe and dictate in addition to recording audio. There are no paid limits on how many audio clips you can record. Features including the ability to add notes to individual recordings and speech-to-text transcription. With a premium subscription, it can also record phone calls on your iPhone. Additionally, the app enables you to loop and cut recordings, modify playback speed, and password-protect recordings.

Available: iOS

Voice Memos

The pre-installed Voice Memos app is completely free and offers a user-friendly interface. Within the application, tasks such as cutting and simple editing are supported. Although the Voice Memos app is rather good, it only supports a few codecs for compression, such as MPEG-4, AAC, or ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec), so more specialized users might want to search elsewhere.

Available: iOS

Google Recorder

When it comes to sound recording, this recorder software is among the best. The software has a ton of intriguing features, like sound visualization and transcription. It's worth emphasizing that the transcription process happens internally rather than online with a constant internet connection. Even without an internet connection, you can utilize the feature.

Available: Android

