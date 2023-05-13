Create resume with these five apps

Kickresume: AI Resume Builder

This is one of the most highly rated resume apps. You can make a CV that precisely reflects your professional persona and career objectives by selecting from templates. It comes with an AI Resume and Cover Letter Writer powered by GPT-3 that enables you to write your resume with AI. This function can both help you with writer's block and save you a lot of time. With numerous configurable templates that let you change anything from the typography styles and colors of the design elements all the way up to the page format, you can also make more than a million distinct combinations.

Available: Android and iOS

Canva

Canva is a well-known graphic design platform that gives users access to a number of tools for making infographics, posters, and, of course, resumes. You have access to a lot of features in this app, including thousands of pre-customized resume templates. Canva's resume-building tools, with a focus on visual design, can be excellent for job seekers in creative fields. You can build a fantastic CV with its many features and tools.

Available: Android and iOS

MyPerfectCV

MyPerfectCV provides cross-platform access, allowing you to view, modify, and download your résumés from any device you own. MyPerfectCV generates suggestions for essential talents after you've filled up the sections for your contact information, education, and work history. This is an ideal way to immediately add your personality to your resume and improve its effectiveness. You can upload older resumes as well to have them structured according to industry standards if you'd like.

Available: Android and iOS

Resume Star: Pro CV Maker

This software has outstanding features that are built to help you get a job interview. With the help of this program, you may write a cover letter, an online portfolio, or a resume in PDF format. Modern, adaptable features are available via your mobile device. 16 expert, field-tested templates with easy editable fields are available in this app. You may easily navigate the menu and quickly and easily produce a clean and effective resume that is targeted for the particular position.

Available: Android and iOS

Quick Resume Pro

Quick Resume Pro uses your professional information to instantly create a resume for you with simple and elegant designs. It will start working as soon as you enter the data you want to be included. It includes a 3D touch feature and a user-friendly interface. It also includes all of the standard components that any resume must include. Your fundamental personal data, a job applicant profile, a work aim, as well as your education, experience, talents, languages, recognition, and interests are among them.

Available: Android and iOS

