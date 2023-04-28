Manage your finances with these five apps

Money View

The Money View App scans all transactional SMS messages and offers you a real-time view of your accounts. This application finds and makes excellent use of the hidden financial information that hides in SMS logs. The Money View app reads and updates the reports when you get a financial transaction-related SMS. Therefore, there is no need for manual data entry. The automatic categorization of your payments and the display of the primary categories of expenditure are the main features of this application. To assist you in avoiding overspending and enhancing the effectiveness of your budget planning, it evaluates weekly and monthly summaries.

Available: Android and iOS

Goodbudget

Goodbudget is a money management and cost-tracking tool for personal budgeting. The envelope system is utilized by the Goodbudget money management app. This personal money manager tool helps you manage your finances by serving as a proactive budget planner and helping you stay on top of your spending, bills, and budget. The budget and financial tracking features of the personal finance app make it one of the top cost-tracking apps in India. The software helps keep everyone in the family informed about household finances.

Available: Android and iOS

Bishinews Expense Manager

Expense Manager is a simple, intuitive, dependable, and feature-rich money management tool for those looking for a better personal financial app. Everything you want, from tracking your costs to controlling your budgets, is available at your fingertips when using the expense manager app. One of the top daily cost manager applications in India, the expense manager app from Bishinews, is free. You can utilize all of the functions because there are no additional costs or in-app purchases. By category, subcategory, payee or payer, payment method, status, description, tag, and other criteria, this software filters your results. This app does not require registration or internet access.

Available: Android and iOS

Dhani App

Available: Android and iOS

ET Markets

ET Markets would be very useful to you if you are interested in investing in the financial markets and managing your investments properly. It serves as a one-stop shop for keeping track of your investments in various instruments. The app provides stock market updates, business and market news, free stock market tips, live charts, share prices, advanced technical charting, and much more.

Available: Android and iOS

