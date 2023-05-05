Track your periods with these five apps

Flo

You can use this app to log in every day and keep track of your period and ovulation symptoms. This program uses the data you input to create incredibly helpful graphs that precisely depict what your body is doing at any given moment. (These are also helpful at doctor visits, whether or not you believe there is a problem with your menstrual cycle.) If and when you need it, Flo can also serve as a pregnancy tracker, making it essentially all-in-one.

Available: Android and iOS

Cycles

This period tracking app has a simple UI and soothing colors. It distinguishes itself from others by including your partner in the tracking process. You can ask him to sync with the app on his device so he can understand your irregular mood swings and unusual appetites. You can connect with your partners using the partner connect feature of the app, receive personalized forecasts about forthcoming changes to your body, and create personalized reminders for birth control, fertile days, and periods.

Available: Android and iOS

Apple Cycle Tracking

Nowadays, it seems like your wrist can do almost everything. That includes tracking your menstruation, thanks to this app. It allows you to track your menstrual cycle. Cycle tracking enables you to record details about your cycle, such as flow level, symptoms like cramping and mood swings, and basal body temperature if you're trying to conceive. Additionally, you can choose to receive notifications on your watch's display when your next anticipated period is approaching and when the fertile period window is.

Available: iOS

Read Also Manage your finances with these five apps

Clue

Clue's app claims to be capable of informing you about your body. This one is quite reliable because it offers tracking options for practically everything that occurs in your body during your cycle, such as period-related acne or PMS problems. Although the Clue app is free, you can subscribe to Clue Plus to gain access to even more features. It provides improved period forecasts and a more thorough analysis of your cycle.

Available: Android and iOS

Period Tracker – Eve

Along with the traditional features of a period tracking app, this app includes a daily "cyclescope" that provides a sort of period horoscope based on where you are in your cycle. Additionally, there are daily sex quizzes and a user community where you can ask questions or share your period pain and PMS-related woes. Even better, you can discuss your Control Menstrual Cramp Relief Cream experiences with others or inquire if they've used it to manage period pain.

Available: Android and iOS

Read Also 5 best summer games for kids