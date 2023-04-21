5 best summer games for kids

Townscaper

In the sandbox game Townscaper, players construct lovely Italian cities in the middle of the sea. It's as simple as tapping the screen to create these beautiful communities. Townscaper is a fantastic game for kids because it's so simple that even a young child can play. There are no books to read, and no objectives. The game performs and looks fantastic. Don't miss out on this fantastic game because it is suitable for all ages and is also fun. This is a potential classic.

Available: Android and IOS

Hidden Through Time

Children love playing hidden object games like Where's Waldo. Similar games are offered by Hidden Through Time; however, they feature smooth animations and require you to find multiple things in each round. It also has a premium version, which is reasonable for a game that provides three to four hours of continuous playtime. The art is excellent, the puzzles are hard (enough to keep kids of all ages interested), and since it is a premium release, it can be obtained for free.

Available: Android and IOS

LEGO DUPLO MARVEL

The collaboration of Duplo, LEGO, and Marvel for one game may be perplexing. If you or your child is a fan of LEGO, Duplo, or Marvel, there's much to enjoy here that even small children can tackle. Many exciting scenarios depicting everyone's favorite Marvel characters in Duplo or LEGO form may be found in its bite-sized playtime.

Available: Android and IOS

Little Inferno

Little Inferno is a game about burning toys in a fireplace. Because trial and error is often the key to success, everyone, including little children, can participate. After all, who doesn't enjoy setting things on fire, especially children? So instead of letting little Jimmy experiment with real matches and burn down your house, let the little demon indulge in his destructive fantasies by playing this odd but fun game.

Available: Android and IOS

Toca Kitchen 2

Toca Boca is one of those publishers who sticks to their guns. Its games are open-ended, free of in-app purchases, and gender neutral. Toca Kitchen 2, which has received the most attention, is, in our opinion, the ideal representation of its ethical design. Similar to Culinary Mama, it is a fun culinary game that lets kids experiment with any bizarre food pairing they can imagine and give it to an NPC for comedic outcomes.

Available: Android and IOS

