Truecaller Introduces UPI-Based Verified Badges For Premium Users, Know All About Its Features

Truecaller Introduces UPI-Based Verified Badges | Truecaller

Truecaller, a smartphone application, helps users identify incoming calls and SMS. The application, which is available for Android and iOS, also offers other features, including flash messaging, caller ID, call recording, chat, voice calls and much more. Recently, the application introduced a new feature of UPI-based verification in India, which allows users to validate identities and earn verified badges. This will help to prevent unknown and spam calls and reveal the identities registered to government-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

What is verified badges?

Truecaller is a global platform for contact verification and was founded in 2009. Its validated emblem is a blue checkmark that shows the user's profile has been validated. The function aids in the development of consumer and company trust in digital communications. According to Truecaller, the blue tick ensures that the name visible on your profile matches the one linked to your bank account. However, the verified badges feature is only accessible to the Premium subscription. Once your Premium subscription is over, the verified badge will be removed from your profile.

Truecaller Introduces UPI-Based Verified Badges | Truecaller

How to get verified Badges?

To obtain the certified badges from the application, you must take a few actions.

1. Download and install the Truecaller app from the Google Play Store or iOS and subscribe to Truecaller Premium. Then, you will need to verify your identity by confirming the phone number associated with your bank account.

2. Add your name to your profile according to government verified ID. if you have used a different name in the past and update your profile.

3. The next step is to link Truecaller to your Google account.

4. Having connections to Google accounts enhances the possibility of obtaining a verified badge.

5. Upon verification, you will obtain a blue tick on your profile. This badge will help determine the authenticity of the displayed number and name when someone calls or text you.