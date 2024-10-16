How To Use ONDC On Paytm: Step-By-Step Guide And All You Need To Know

Paytm X ONDC | ONDC

The collaboration between Paytm and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is set to transform your online experience. Having ONDC integrated into the Paytm app makes accessing a range of services more convenient than ever before. Whether you're in the mood for your favourite local restaurant or a popular chain, or if you just need to buy groceries or get a specific item, you can now find everything conveniently in one app.

What Is ONDC?

The Open Network for Digital Commerce, known as ONDC, is incorporated within the Paytm app. It streamlines online services by offering one platform for users to access multiple services, eliminating the need for numerous apps. This simplifies the user's experience and enhances the ease of accessing and utilising various online services.

Step-By-Step Guide: How To Use ONDC On Paytm?

Step 1: Install and open the Paytm application on your device.



Step 2: Search for ONDC (Online National Digital Commerce) by inputting 'ONDC' in the search field or locating it on the homepage by scrolling.



Step 3: Upon navigating to the following screen, various categories such as food, grocery, electronics, home appliances, etc. will be displayed. Take time to browse through these categories to locate the specific item you are searching for.



Step 4: To place a food order, simply choose a restaurant or menu from the provided selection.



Step 5: Once you have selected your food items, click on each item and choose "Add to Cart."

Step 6: Once you have included all necessary items, click on 'Go to Cart' to check your order and choose your delivery address. Please input any coupon codes, if available.



Step 7: Select your preferred payment method from choices such as credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI, or Paytm Wallet.



Step 8: Input your PIN for the payment method to finalise the order.



Upon confirmation of your payment, a message verifying your order will be received. Monitor your delivery with live tracking.

Why Choose Paytm to Use ONDC?

Paytm is a trusted payment application in India with a large user base, offering exclusive deals and discounts for ONDC services. They provide dedicated customer support for ONDC-related queries, while their integrated payment system allows for convenient transactions within the app. Paytm simplifies the payment process and ensures enhanced security measures to protect users' information. With a user-friendly interface and seamless navigation, using Paytm for ONDC services guarantees a smooth and satisfactory experience for customers.

Is ONDC Better Than Other Online Delivery Apps In India?

The business and customer aspects of ONDC are said to be effectively rivalling the online food delivery industry. According to users, ONDC is more cost-effective than Swiggy and Zomato for online food orders. For example, a purchase that is priced at about Rs 150 on ONDC could be between Rs 200 and 215 on the other platforms.