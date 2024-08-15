Ola's 'Sankalp 2024' Brings Bharat Battery Cell, Ride Sharing To ONDC Partnership: Know Key Announcements From Bhavish Aggarwal

OLA CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal | X

The ride-hailing company Ola Cabs, which will now be known as Ola Consumer, is broadening its goal to revolutionize digital commerce in India. During its 'Sankalp 2024' event, the company unveiled a number of initiatives that were focused on affordability, accessibility, efficiency, and sustainability.

Ola's top announcement

Increased EV Fleet: Over the next two years, 1 lakh 2W EVs will be deployed.

Ola Share is a reasonably priced ride-sharing choice for busy times and popular routes.

Bharat battery cell

Ola Electric Chairman and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal unveiled the 'Bharat' battery cell, an indigenous 4680 cell created by Ola Electric, in an effort to further boost India's EV aspirations.

Aggarwal claimed to have over 70 patents pertaining to this technology, saying, 'We didn't import the tech, we built it ourselves.'

Compared to the 2170 cells that are currently used in Ola's scooters, the Bharat cell offers five times more energy density, making it an impressive performer. In addition, it promises quicker charging times, which will make using it more convenient.

Ola loyalty program

Users who make purchases on the Ola platform for transportation, e-commerce, and logistics services are rewarded through the Ola Loyalty Program.

'We are already living in the future, a future where AI, electric mobility, and technologies are converging to create a commerce ecosystem that is uniquely Indian yet globally competitive,' said Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola Consumer.

'India is one of the fastest growing digital economies.' Our goal at Ola Consumer is to remove all obstacles to traditional commerce so that every customer can access the best goods and services.

ONDC collaboration

To democratize commerce in India, Ola Consumer and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) are collaborating. With its food and grocery pilot program on ONDC in Bengaluru, the company has already seen success, and it soon intends to add more categories.

Ola will provide ONDC suppliers and D2C brands with a free year of access to its Krutrim Cloud platform in order to support this ecosystem.

