Scan, Select & Shop: 5 Ways To Use Amazon's Visual Search Feature To Buy Anything You See

6 Ways To Use Amazon's Image Search Feature | File

The most recent update on Amazon's Shopping app has a unique feature that allows you to shop for anything around you. This fascinating update has a lot more in store for you. Let us have a look at Amazon's image search feature that enhances your shopping experience.

The image search feature of Amazon allows you to scan or use a photo from your image gallery to find the products on Amazon's shopping app. Here are 6 ways you can use the visual feature to enhance your online shopping experience.

Scan And Search | Amazon

One can easily scan various products on Amazon by using the visual search feature available in the search bar on the home page. There are two choices in the feature: one allows you to scan items around you and choose the specific product or similar ones for more details, the other option is to upload a picture of the product you want more information on, granting Amazon access to your device's image gallery.

You can also find the option by clicking the 'find me look' option that appears as you tap on the search bar.

Image Suggestions | Amazon

In order to assist you in finding a particular product more easily, the search bar now includes a new feature that displays image references related to your search. If you search for 'flannel shirt for women', you will see image results in the search bar showing different styles of flannel shirts for women. Choosing an image will directly take you to a product list tailored to your search selection.

Add Text To Your Image Search | Amazon

We have grasped the concept of the visual search feature, which allows users to discover products by scanning or uploading images to the app. Additionally, users can also include text in their search to find distinct products based on their preferences. For instance, if you upload a picture of a grey handbag but prefer a different colour or a different handbag in the same colour, you can inform the search bar. What is the process? Simply upload or scan the item in the search bar, then tap next to the image to insert text.

Similar Product Search | Amazon

Amazon has launched a new function called 'More like this' that allows you to discover items resembling the one shown on your screen. If you're looking for a summer dress and come across a green one with a slit that you love, the "More like this" feature below the image can show you similar green dresses with slits.

Scan And Assure | Amazon

Do you enjoy online shopping but worry about whether the items will match your room's style or fit the space? Amazon's 'View in 3D' feature allows you to see products in 3D to confirm their size and height.

Amazon offers a feature called 'Place in your space' to assist you in determining if a product will fit in your space before purchasing. This feature allows you to virtually place the item in your designated space to visualise how it will look.