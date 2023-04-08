Improve your memory with these five games

BrainHQ

BrainHQ is the app you’ve been searching for if you want to increase the health of your brain or train it to acquire skills you might be lacking. This app for brain training is a rigorous program whose value has been proven by about 100 research papers. The brain training app is an example of more than 30 years of neuroscience and brain health study. This memory app’s exercises and tests lead to gains in cognition, memory, and speed. The three major areas of attention are memory, cognitive function, and attention.

Available: Android and iOS

Mindpal

This is one of the top memory apps that you can use every day to exercise your brain. Your memory, language, attention, and problem-solving abilities are challenged while being encouraged by this brain training program. You can pick from a variety of enjoyable mind-training activities and practice the abilities you want to develop. A total of 40 educational games are included in the Mindpal app. The numerous cognitive skills that this software aims to improve include memory, attention, math, flexibility, problem-solving, language, and speed.

Available: Android and iOS

Clockwork Brain Training

The Clockwork Brain Training app is completely different from the other apps on this list. It stands out from the crowd due to its unique, hand-painted appearance and feel, which are inspired by Mayan and Victorian Steampunk art. When you first open the program, Sprocket, a helpful robot, will greet you and offer advice on how to keep your brain sharp. This app is ideal for people who don’t want to feel like they are training their brains because of its distinctive design, skillfully made puzzle games, and other entertaining features.

Available: Android and iOS

Read Also Beat the heat: Stay hydrated with these five apps

Brain Games

You don’t need to register or create an account to use this program; you can start playing this game after downloading it. You can access a daily brain-training exercise from your home screen, which challenges you to finish three chores each day for 30 days. You can progress through increasingly difficult stages in the Career section to hone your skills and cognitive capacity. Brain Games also has a competition area where you can compete with other brain trainers and set personal bests for those who enjoy playing against other players.

Available: Android

Mensa

This is an amazing game to improve your memory. Playing difficult exercises based on the five rules of discipline will help you shape your brain in a fun manner. These guidelines cover the parts of the brain that can help with recollection, focus, agility, perception, and reasoning. It has the power to improve fluid intelligence, which develops into the core of people’s capacity to think, recognize patterns, and learn.

Available: iOS

Read Also 5 best apps for checking weather