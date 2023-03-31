Beat the heat: Stay hydrated with these five apps

Plant Nanny

Plant Nanny app always reminds you to drink water. To keep the plant alive and encourage its growth, the app prompts the user to water the plant (i.e., drink water) at regular intervals. The main features of the app include, recording one’s drinking history, tracking various gorgeous plants, various flowerpots, various drinking cups, a changing scene from day to night, and sharing your report with friends on Facebook.

Available: Android and iOS

Daily Water Tracker Reminder - Hydration Log

Users can use the app to balance and track their water intake while also staying hydrated in an engaging manner. Every time a user adds a drink, the app applauds them and gives them rewards, encouraging them to push their water goals. The app includes a free hydration logger and free water tracker notification reminder, as well as the ability to log water with a single tap.

Available: Android and iOS

My Water Balance: Daily Drink Tracker & Reminder

My Water Balance is an easy-to-use app that encourages you to frequently consume enough water by monitoring and reminding you of your daily goals. It assists users in determining how much water they should drink each day and alerts them at specific times. The water need calculator, reminders, units (metric), data in graphs, incentive awards, and helpful water advice are among the features of the app.

Available: iOS

Aqualert

Aqualert is a water tracker and reminder software for developing a water drinking habit. It aids the user in maintaining a healthy water balance by reminding them to drink and keeping track of water. The daily intake calculator, tracker, and reminder based on your sex, weight, and activity level. In automatic bedtime mode you don’t get any reminders in the middle of the night.

Available: Android and iOS

Waterbalance

To assist you in achieving your water objectives and managing the amount of water in your body, the app focuses on personal factors like height, weight, age, and how you live your life. The features of Waterbalance include ways to earn badges and share data with friends, as well as complete statistics on your water intake.

Available: Android and iOS

