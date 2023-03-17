5 best apps for checking weather

Carrot weather

In this app, you can discover the current temperature, weekly forecast, and hourly forecast. If you need a hint about the weather, there is a built-in geography game that you can play. This app tunes into your area to give quick, hyper-local weather information with a daily or hourly forecast. With the real-time weather view option, you can immediately determine what the outdoor temperature is right now. The way this app infuses each weather report with fun is what makes it stand out.

Available: Android and iOS

The Weather Channel

It provides local weekly, hourly, and daily forecasts, as well as a ‘feels like’ function to help you decide how to dress before leaving the house. The app can monitor seasonal allergies, COVID-19 instances, and flu risk. It offers radar-based, real-time rain alerts. If you give the app access, it will only collect location data while background apps are active. The app’s social sharing tool features enable users to upload images, videos, tweets, and other social media information.

Available: Android and iOS

Yahoo weather

This app offers an amazing user interface that is both interesting and educational. The app displays photos of your area based on the weather and time of day. Moreover, interactive radar, satellite images, heat, and thorough five-day forecasts are all available. While other apps might provide more features and information, this app stands out for its simplicity and user-friendliness. The software can track up to 20 cities. It displays good images from many websites. It displays basic meteorological data and has a bright appearance.

Available: Android and iOS

AccuWeather

When you require hyperlocal forecasts that can assist you in digging deeper to obtain the information you require, then this app is for you. The app’s daily forecasts provide details on several variables, such as the possibility of rain as well as air quality, cloud cover, wind, and UV index. Using live radar, you can track storms and changes in temperature. Those who pay close attention to detail will appreciate that this app gives minute-by-minute updates on precipitation.

Available: Android and iOS

Weather Underground

This app offers interactive radar, severe weather alerts, satellite maps, and hyper-local predictions for your area. The app shows the current temperature, how it feels, the daily high and low, data on precipitation and wind, and a radar map. A network of more than 30,000 amateur and personal weather stations is used by Weather Underground to produce precise local weather forecasts. The software enhances the user experience by incorporating several elements.

Available: Android and iOS

