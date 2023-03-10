4 grooming essentials for dogs during summer

As the temperature rises, our furry friends need some extra care to beat the heat. While we humans enjoy the warmth of the sun, our four-legged friends require a little extra attention to stay cool, comfortable, and healthy during these warmer seasons. Like humans, dogs can become sweaty and oily throughout the summer, which can cause dirt and filth to thrive in their coats.

And that's where grooming comes in; it's essential for ensuring that your dog feels good all summer long. Generally, proper dog grooming is essential in all seasons, but especially in the summer when the weather and environmental factors can make things more challenging. Your dog can stay healthy, cozy, and happy with regular grooming. Here are a few tips to keep your dog well-groomed in the summer.

Brushing and trimming: Using dog brushes and dog hair trimmers not only avoids tangles and mats but also promotes healthier airflow, leaving your dog feel at ease. After all, who doesn't love a dog with freshly trimmed fur?

Read Also Four reasons why your cat eats grass

Regular Baths: Grooming is more than simply looking good; it's also about feeling good. Frequent bathing can help remove dirt, sweat, and other impurities that may irritate your dog's skin and leave them feeling clean and rejuvenated. Just make sure to use a gentle dog shampoo and avoid using hot water, which might dry out their skin.

Cleaning Ears: Let's not forget about those lovely floppy ears. It's crucial to keep your dog's ears dry and clean since moisture can cause severe infections. So go ahead and get a cotton ball, put some ear-cleaning solution on it, and start working.

Hydration: Water intake is essential. Hence, when spending time outside in the summer heat, be sure to provide your buddy with access to plenty of fresh water and shade. And while you're providing them water, try to include an icy treat in it. Your dog deserves the icy treat in this hot weather.

Read Also 4 ways cats show they love you