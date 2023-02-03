4 ways cats show they love you

If you're a cat parent, you've probably wondered whether your cat likes you or not at some point. Cats don't express their emotions very well, so determining whether your cat likes you or not can be tricky. We have compiled a list of signs that can indicate whether your cat genuinely likes you. Some of them are as follows:

Headbutt

Cats use ‘headbutting’ as a way of marking their territory. "Sometimes cats mark their territory by rubbing their body or scent glands on their cheek and head against an object or a person," says Dr. Dilip Sonune, Director of Veterinary Services at Wiggles. So by headbutting you or rubbing their chin against you, your cat is claiming you as one of their own.

Grooming

According to some research, cats view people as members of their family. If your cat licks or grooms you, consider it a gesture of affection. If your cat licks you, consider yourself very lucky because it's a fairly uncommon expression of affection.

Read Also 3 home care tips if your dog is blind

Be in the same room

Not all cats are snugglers, but just because your cat isn't fond of cuddles doesn't mean they don't like you. If they do not leave the room when you enter proves it! If your cat is extremely far away then just show them that you want to spend time in the same area by reading a book or fiddling with your phone.

Bringing you presents

Cats are natural hunters, and they bring you what they have hunted as symbols of affection. Cats may bring toys, scraps of string, or other items they find lying around the house. Accept your cat's present as it was intended to be received, and as a token of your gratitude, give them a quick stroke, cuddle, or treat. Or have fun with them! Cats enjoy playing.

Read Also 4 tips to manage hyperactive dog

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)