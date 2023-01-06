e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle3 home care tips if your dog is blind

3 home care tips if your dog is blind

It is extremely important to create a safe space for your blind dog so that they can roam freely

Dr. Lalit KenjaleUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

We need to give a little extra love and care to your furry babies especially if they are blind. It is extremely important to create a safe space for your blind dog so that they can roam freely. This can be challenging too. Below are a few tips to ensure they are safe.

Be organised and systematic: Humans generally have a habit of leaving their belongings and other various objects on the floor, these can be highly confusing for a blind dog. Keeping things in place can add value to your pet’s safety.

Don’t change the house layout frequently: Your blind dog is well-versed in the house layout. If the layout is changed it can confuse them. Even the slightest change can create confusion.

Read Also
Pawfect corner: When to take your pet to the vet
article-image

Floor runners, carpets, and baby proofing: Dog’s paws are very sensitive and different textures of floor runners or carpets can help them differentiate between rooms and help them in easy navigation. Pet parents should also cover sharp corners, and put gates near stairs so they do not fall. This can help minimize risks.

Blindness can be caused by different reasons, like diseases or old age. Pet parents can train their dogs with different methods. They can also follow their owner’s voice in case of minimum training and by giving them appropriate treats. One should only care for and love their furry babies and that’s how the bond will be stronger.

(Dr. Lalit Kenjale, Veterinary Officer, Wiggles)

Read Also
Four common winter illnesses in pets that you shouldn't ignore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

From buffing surfaces to removing water stains, 5 DIY hacks to clean your house

From buffing surfaces to removing water stains, 5 DIY hacks to clean your house

7 easy ways to deal with stress and uncertainty

7 easy ways to deal with stress and uncertainty

5 new releases in January to binge-watch

5 new releases in January to binge-watch

Wife has a problem with male friends? All your relationship dilemmas resolved

Wife has a problem with male friends? All your relationship dilemmas resolved

3 home care tips if your dog is blind

3 home care tips if your dog is blind