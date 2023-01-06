3 home care tips if your dog is blind

We need to give a little extra love and care to your furry babies especially if they are blind. It is extremely important to create a safe space for your blind dog so that they can roam freely. This can be challenging too. Below are a few tips to ensure they are safe.

Be organised and systematic: Humans generally have a habit of leaving their belongings and other various objects on the floor, these can be highly confusing for a blind dog. Keeping things in place can add value to your pet’s safety.

Don’t change the house layout frequently: Your blind dog is well-versed in the house layout. If the layout is changed it can confuse them. Even the slightest change can create confusion.

Floor runners, carpets, and baby proofing: Dog’s paws are very sensitive and different textures of floor runners or carpets can help them differentiate between rooms and help them in easy navigation. Pet parents should also cover sharp corners, and put gates near stairs so they do not fall. This can help minimize risks.

Blindness can be caused by different reasons, like diseases or old age. Pet parents can train their dogs with different methods. They can also follow their owner’s voice in case of minimum training and by giving them appropriate treats. One should only care for and love their furry babies and that’s how the bond will be stronger.

(Dr. Lalit Kenjale, Veterinary Officer, Wiggles)

