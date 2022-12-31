Four common winter illnesses in pet that you shouldn't ignore

Winter is here, our furry friends are susceptible to illness during the winter season. Cold is the most common and can put pets at risk. Here are a few common illnesses that pets witness during winter.

Kennel cough: This respiratory infection is common and affects both cats and dogs. Rough voice, fever, sneezing, and loss of appetite are the symptoms observed. It is very contagious and pets need to be isolated to avoid the spread.

Hypothermia: Weakness, tiredness, shivering, and depression are the most common symptoms of hypothermia. Pet who are exposed to low temperatures can witness this. Pets need to be wrapped in a warm blanket or clothing if their body temperature drops drastically and need to visit a vet immediately.

Sniffles: Many pets suffer from Sniffles and this condition is of upper respiratory infection. Your pet needs to be wrapped in a warm blanket as watery eyes, tiredness runny nose, and cough are the most common symptoms. Pets also need to be given plenty of water.

Flu and Pneumonia: This illness is majorly observed in very young and senior pets. High exposure to cold temperatures can lead to this. Loss of appetite, fever, watery eyes and dry cough are the symptoms one can notice. It is highly important to visit the vet for time-to-time treatment.

(Dr. Lalit Kenjale, Veterinary officer, Wiggles)