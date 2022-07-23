Pawfect corner: Five ways to celebrate your pet’s birthday

Where’s the ‘Pawty’ tonight: How can a birthday be complete without a party — human or animal. Make their day special by inviting their furry friends over for a fun day, along with their human companions. Keep it casual so that everyone can have a fun time. You can either have a ‘no gift rule’ or arrange for return gifts you are accepting gifts for your pets. The party can either be organised at your home or terrace if you have big enough space or rent a small venue.

Let there be games: Pets, especially dogs, love to play. Let them loose with their friends by arranging game-time. Be it the traditional tug of war, fetch, hide and seek, or new ones like finding their favourite toy, a birthday party isn’t complete without fun activities. Include pet parents in the games to make it exciting.

Foodie delights: You have a strict diet for your pet, but for one day let it be a cheat day for them. Let them eat that extra sweet they like or prepare their favourite food. There are also several pet-friendly recipes available online. Don’t forget to bake or order a cake — one for your pets and one for their human companions.

Take them out: Don’t want to get into the party zone? Or do not want to celebrate it given that Covid is still lurking around? Make it a cosy ‘family only’ day with your pet. Take them to a park to play or on a small vacation or one-day trip. There are plenty of places where pets are allowed. If not, just celebrate it at home with his favourite hoomans, sans all the jazz of the party.

Buy them presents: You might like to spoil your pet with toys throughout the year. However, buying something special can never go wrong. Shower them with toys to make the day extra special for them.