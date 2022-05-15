Pawfect corner: Here's a list of superfoods for your pets

Merriam Webster dictionary defines superfood as “a food (such as salmon, broccoli, or blueberries) that is rich in compounds (such as antioxidants, fibre, or fatty acids) considered beneficial to a person’s health.” They have been ruling our diets for quite some time now. But, are superfoods only for humans? Not really. They are good for pets (dogs and cats) as well. However, pet parents need to be careful before including them in their pets’ diet. They need to understand if their pet is allergic to any of the superfoods and consult their vet for further advice.

Here are some superfoods that are pet-friendly:

Blueberries: They are the most nutritious among all the berries. Blueberries have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, protect brain cells and slow down overall damage to cells in dogs. It also keeps the urinary tract healthy in pets.

Carrots: Carrots have a nutrient called beta-carotene, which boosts immunity, and improves pets’ fur and eye health. Chewing raw carrots makes their gums and teeth stronger and make for good low-calorie snacks.

Chia seeds: They aren’t just superfood for humans, but also our furry companions. Chia seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients like iron, vitamin B, fibre, protein, calcium, magnesium, Omega 3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. They also boost immunity and regulate blood sugar by keeping insulin function in check. Make chia seeds a part of your dog’s diet by soaking them in water for 30 minutes and then mix into their food.

Eggs: The health benefits of eggs are endless. They are a rich source of proteins, amino acids, vitamins, nutrients and fatty acids. They are easy to digest and good for pups who are sick.

Leafy greens: While we know that dark, leafy vegetables are good for our health, studies have proven that they are beneficial for our pets’ health as well. A 2005 study has claimed that dogs who eat leafy vegetables were 90% less susceptible to cancer. Vegetables like kale and spinach are good additions to your pets’ daily meals. They are high in anti-inflammatory properties, fibre, calcium, iron and vitamins A, C and K.

6Bone broth: Made by simmering animal bones in water for 24-hours or more, bone broth protects pets from degenerative joint diseases like arthritis and hip dysplasia. Bone broth contains protein anti-inflammatory amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. Start with small amount to see how your dog reacts to bone broth. If it suits their stomach, you can increase the quantity.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:00 AM IST