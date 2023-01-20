4 tips to manage hyperactive dog

Trying to calm down a hyper dog can be difficult. If your dog is giving you a hard time — jumping, running, or barking nonstop — you need to pay attention and figure out what is making him/her restless. Hyperactive dogs require physical and mental stimulation to stay on their best behaviour. With these tips, you can try to manage your hyperactive dog.

Be Calm: The majority of dogs will mimic the energy and body language of the alpha or master of the house. They are sensitive to loud noises, aggressive body language, and violent activities. They tend to get more restless as their environment becomes more chaotic and tense.

Lead them: Always be the one in charge when taking your dog for a walk or to a park. Give commands with power and confidence, use nudges to direct them, and always have treats on hand to entice them away from distractions like a car, a child, or other animals.

Exercise: The best thing you can do for your dog is to offer him daily physical activity, such as walking, running, swimming, or playing fetch. When it’s too cold to go outside to play, concealing treats inside and using their nose to discover them will help you burn some extra energy. By engaging them in activities that stimulate the mind, you may sharpen their focus and make them earn their food. Additionally, you can use their energy by teaching them tricks, practising agility, or practising obedience instructions.

Use relaxing products: Treats containing cannabis extract can help calm anxious animals. Hemp seed oil can be massaged into your pet’s skin and coat, or it can be added to their diet to help control blood pressure and inflammation.

