Are poinsettias harmful for pets? Here's what pet parents need to know about the holiday plant

It is quite imperative to determine the toxicity of a plant for pets before adding them to your home. There are quite a few which are safe, but there are some which are downright poisonous and can lead to death. If you love keeping different kinds of plants at home, a thorough research is a must if you have a pet.

With Christmas around the corner, one of the common plants that pops up during this time are the poinsettias. Their unique features and availability in colours like bright red, green, orange, pink, white add to its festive charm. While caring for them might not be that difficult compared to other houseplants, they are mildly toxic for pets. The source of problem in poinsettias is the milky white sap, which contains harmful elements.

When ingested, it can cause vomiting, drooling, and diarrhoea. It can also cause skin rashes and infection, which includes redness, itching and swelling.

If it finds it way to eyes (very rare) it can cause mild irritation.

Though toxic, poinsettias rarely pose life-threatening symptoms and whatever the symptoms, they wear off on their own. However, if they persist and your pet isn’t getting better, it is advisable to take the pet to a vet. Death by poinsettias poisoning is rare, but why take the risk. If you are unsure of what to do, don’t waste time and just call or rush to the vet.

Holiday plants that are toxic for pets: Christmas trees, Amaryllis, Holly, Mistletoe, Lilies, Azaleas, and Jerusalem Cherry.

