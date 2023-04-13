Top 5 cricket games to play this week

World Cricket Championship 3

This app provides a realistic take on cricket with intuitive controls, expert commentary, and multiplayer functionality. Real-time motion capture of cricket players and bespoke stadiums are also included in the game. You may build and manage your team in the game's brand-new career mode. This app has introduced NPL 2022 with upgraded teams and players.

Available: Android 5.1 or above/ iOS 13 or higher

Sachin Saga Cricket Champions

This app allows you to play as Sachin Tendulkar, who began his career at the age of sixteen. In the same stadiums where he played legendary cricket matches, you will as well. The game also includes modes for the Premier League, domestic play, domestic T20, tests, and the World Cup. High-end graphics and motion-captured animations are included.

Available: Android 4.4 or above/ iOS 10 or higher

Stick Cricket Live

Stick Cricket Live is a 1v1 cricket game for many players that includes stadiums from all over the world. The game has a challenging batting test where you can use a variety of cricket shots to defeat the other player. To have a tactical advantage over other players, you must continually upgrade your bowlers.

Available: Android 5.0 or above/ iOS 12 or higher

ICC Cricket Mobile

ICC Cricket Mobile has been released by nCore Games, an FAU-G developer. The game has commentators like Jatin Sapru, Ian Bishop, and others to provide a realistic cricket experience. There are numerous game styles in ICC Cricket Mobile, including Quick Match and Tournament, which feature 10 cricket teams. There are three stadiums in the game—one each in Dharamshala, Lucknow, and London—and you can change the pitch's conditions as well as the time of day. Motion-captured animations are used in ICC Cricket Mobile to create realistic batting, bowling, and fielding actions as well as cinematic cutscenes.

Available: Android 8.0 or above/ iOS 11 or higher

Epic Cricket

Epic Cricket includes a variety of cricket competitions, such as the Asia Cup, Cricket Champions Cup, ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, World Test Championship, and more. In addition to featuring over 250 realistic animations for batting, bowling, and fielding, the game features 20 international teams. Along with a live player auction, Epic Cricket also offers a high frame rate option and live events. Epic Cricket has Hindi and English live commentary.

Available: Android 4.4 or above