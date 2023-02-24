Five best music-creating apps of the week

BandLab: BandLab is a free music creation tool that you can install on your laptop. It has approximately 200 built-in instruments, a live audio import and recording capability, AutoPitch, and hundreds of FX and presets. The app allows you to interact with other members remotely and offers you access to a complete history of your activity. A similar remote access technique has been replicated in this app on sites for songwriting! You can also hire a songwriter by submitting this request. You will be able to contact the writer remotely and receive high-quality work while creating songs.

Available: iOS and Android

FL Studio Mobile: As the makers of one of the most well-known digital audio workstations for music production, used by musicians like Martin Garrix and Excision, they are in charge of offering this app. You can record and edit songs, work on their mixes, and create and save multi-track projects in FL Studio Mobile. The app exports files in WAV, MP3 or AAC, FLAC, and MIDI formats, has over fifteen built-in effects and allows users access to a plethora of tools like a step sequencer, piano roll, touch controllers, audio recording, and MIDI control.

Available: iOS and Android

Soundtrap: Soundtrap is a Spotify team-created app that allows you to make music from anywhere. Any device, whether a phone, tablet, or computer, can use it. Most importantly, this app offers the Antares-provided autotune that hundreds of vocalists can't imagine their lives without, in addition to features like automation, an amplifier, and more than 4,000 premium tracks and presets.

Available: iOS and Android

Groovepad: One of the simplest and most user-friendly mobile music production apps is GroovePad. It contains a soundtrack collection that is interestingly packed in addition to basic effects like reverb, delay, and flanger. A premium user gets ad removal, new releases every week, and access to all sound packs and features. You can try to learn the lessons for each sound pack to improvise freely. You can also create live loops to create first-rate music that lets you fit all the sounds together with perfection, among other features of this app.

Available: iOS

InBeat Sound Pad to Make Songs: One of the most powerful and underrated music-making apps You can easily play, record, add instruments, and automix. Inside this app, you may play the drums, change styles, and even record an entire track. The app's samples are all mastered and deliver top-notch sounds to inspire your imagination. Intriguing features of the app include Xtreme Bass Boost, which lets you boost the bass in your music. The app includes collections of all types of electronic music.

Available: iOS

