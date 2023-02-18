5 best story writing apps of the week

Scrivener

Due to its versatility, Scrivener is one of the greatest story-writing apps accessible. It's also a good tool for creating essays, novels, and other genres. Consequently, it is a preferred app among fiction writers, screenwriters, translators, journalists, and even lawyers. The app, however, offers everything required for writing but does not instruct you on how to accomplish it. The app is ideal for conquering writer's block, which every writer has experienced at some point.

Available: iOS

Hemingway

It is a popular tool for writers to use while creating a masterpiece. However, unlike Grammarly, the app doesn't point up grammatical and linguistic mistakes. Instead, it focuses on how to make your writing clear and technically sound. Additionally, the app provides writing tips and strategies to polish your writings. The app also includes a readability rating based on a number of variables. This app is easy to use. Another feature of this app is that it highlights the weak verbs – adverbs in blue and red color for difficult-to-read sentences.

Available: Android

ProWritingAid

It is one of the best story-writing apps available today. Though it is similar to Grammarly in many ways, the dynamics of the two apps are very different. While the emphasis of this software is on improving prose flow and reducing the usage of passive voice and filler words. Rather to simply making suggestions, this app displays in-app explanations. Furthermore, the app aids in determining content plagiarism.

Available: iOS and Android

Read Also 5 grocery apps of the week

IAWriter: Focused Writing

IA Writer is a basic app developed in Tokyo that focuses on writing rather than additional functionality. As a result, the tool is intended for those who are less technically savvy and want to concentrate on writing. It encourages basic writing over additional formatting options because of the minimalist appearance. This app supports markdown and it is simple to use. Additionally, the app has a toolbar up top that emphasises various components of speech, including nouns, adverbs, and adjectives.

Available: iOS and Android

Plottr

Plottr is a helpful tool for screenwriters who want to plot their novels or books in an organised and flowing manner. Users can create scenes, arcs, and narratives for their stories by rearranging, sorting, and color-coordinating objects in an accessible interface. Plottr also offers basic plotting templates for the Hero's Journey or Dan Harmon's Story circle, plot cards, timelines, and other creative writing tools. Plottr is one of the best book-writing apps available.

Available: iOS and Android