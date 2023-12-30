5 Last Minute DIY New Year’s Eve Party Decor Ideas

Pic: Freepik

Though store-bought New Year’s eve decorations are nice, there’s something special about decorating with DIY touches. Not only are homemade decorations more unique, but they can also be super easy and inexpensive to make. Whether you are hosting a party or just want to spread some festive cheer around your home, these simple yet stylish decorations can be made in no time with things you likely already have at home. Get ready to wow your guests and ring in the new year with decorative flair using these fun decor ideas!

Read Also 5 DIY Home Remedies For Instant Relief

Material required:

Glitter

Balloons

Glue

Wine glasses

Small boxes

Champagne bottles

Scissors

Punch machine

Metallic paper

Stencils

Ribbon

Confetti glitter dipped balloons: Make ordinary balloons extra fancy by dipping them in glue and then glitter for a sparkling effect. Cluster them together for some festive, metallic balloon décor.

Confetti party favours: Add a festive touch to your NYE party with these confetti party favors. Simply fill small boxes or test tubes with shiny confetti for your guests to use for their midnight celebration.

Read Also 6 Different Uses Of A Hand Sanitiser

Glitter wine glasses: Add some sparkle to your glassware by painting clear glue onto glass stems and dipping them into glitter. Gold and silver glitter wine glasses will dress up any NYE tablescape.

Hanging star streamers: These are such a fun and easy way to decorate for New Year’s Eve. You will need some metallic paper, scissors a hole punch, and some string or ribbon. Next, cut out lots of little star shapes from your paper. You can use a template or freehand it. After you create a bunch of these stars, use a hole punch machine and create a hole at the top of each star. Now it’s time to string them up! Tie one end of your string or ribbon to a hook or nail on your ceiling, then thread the stars onto the string or ribbon.

Glittery champagne bottles: These cute little bottles are the perfect addition to any party. All you need are some empty champagne bottles, glitter and glue. Clean and dry the empty champagne bottles. Then apply a coat of glue to it. Pour glitter on a plate or tray and roll the bottle in the glitter, making sure to cover the entire bottle. Once the bottles are fully covered in glitter, set them aside to dry. After they are dry, you can add a ribbon or a bow to the top of the bottle for an extra touch of cuteness.