5 Easy DIY Christmas Tree Alternatives

Pic: Freepik

Trying to choose a look for your Christmas tree can be the most daunting task of the holiday season, except for maybe picking your favourite Christmas movie. Why not simply shake things up this year?! It’s time for a DIY Christmas tree.

Not only are DIY Christmas trees unique by definition, they can also be a great way to get the whole family involved. The best DIY Christmas tree ideas work indoors or out. These easy DIY Christmas tree alternative options are so good, you are going to want one in every room.

Read Also 5 DIY Home Remedies For Instant Relief

Material required:

Foam cone

Yarn

Scissors

Glue gun

Glitter

Wax paper

Plastic spoons

Pine branches

Pompom

Christmas ornaments

Acrylic sealant

Miniature yarn trees: If you don’t have the space for a full-size tree or want smaller options for a mantle or tabletop, try taking a foam cone and wrap it in yarn! The texture is so cosy. It’s like your favourite sweater in tree form!

Read Also 6 Different Uses Of A Hand Sanitiser

Plastic utensil tree: Grab a pack of plastic spoons or forks, and cut off the ends. Decorate them with anything from spray paint to glitter glue for an easy, festive tree you can display every year. If you choose to glitter them, then lay your spoons out on wax paper to dry. Once the spoons are dry, coat them lightly with acrylic sealant. This will help keep the glitter from falling off. Now start sticking them from the bottom of the cone till the top.

Bass of pine branches: Stick a bunch of pine branches in a vase and then decorate it with a few ornaments. The installation and clean-up days will both be so much more manageable.

Cactus tree: Go untraditional with a DIY tree that doesn’t look like your typical selection. Instead, dress up a cactus for the ultimate fiesta. Hot glue the pom pom trim around the cactus in a swirling motion. Glue the colourful felt balls on to the cactus randomly. You can also top each point on your cactus with a bright felt ball to serve as the topper!