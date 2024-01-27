5 Coffee Trends Expected To Create Waves In 2024

Pics: Freepik

In 2024, the Indian coffee market is set to reach new heights. Coffee enthusiasts around the country are fueling this surge in demand as they seek not just a morning ritual but an experience. There are a few trends that will brew up a storm in 2024.

Speciality coffee

In 2024, the Speciality Coffee trend is on the rise, denoting coffee graded 80 points or higher, certified by an SCA Q Grader. With an emphasis on meticulous cultivation and ethical sourcing, this category distinguishes itself through quality and unique flavour profiles. As consumers seek a refined coffee experience, there will a surge in speciality coffee shops and roasteries this year. The premiumisation of speciality coffee, from cultivation to roasting, highlights craftsmanship, offering enthusiasts a unique and exceptional tasting experience.

Cold brewing

Cold brew coffee has become a sensation, and its popularity is only expected to grow in 2024. The slow steeping process of cold brewing extracts flavours differently from traditional brewing methods, resulting in a smoother, less acidic, and highly caffeinated beverage. With an increasing emphasis on health and wellness, cold brew coffee is becoming the preferred choice for those looking for a refreshing yet potent kick. Ready-to-drink cold brews and innovative cold brew variations, such as nitro cold brew and flavoured infusions, are anticipated to dominate the market, catering to the evolving preferences of consumers.

Sustainable sipping

As environmental awareness becomes a global priority, the coffee industry is making strides towards sustainability. In 2024, consumers are not just seeking a delightful coffee experience but also an eco-friendly one. Sustainable practices in coffee farming, eco-friendly packaging, and ethical sourcing are gaining prominence. Coffee enthusiasts are choosing brands that prioritise environmental conservation and fair trade. From compostable coffee pods to zero-waste coffee shops, the industry is aligning itself with the growing demand for sustainable sipping, ensuring that every cup of coffee leaves a positive impact on the planet.

Functional coffee

Coffee is no longer just a source of caffeine; it has evolved into a functional beverage with added health benefits. In 2024, functional coffee is taking centre stage, incorporating ingredients like adaptogens, vitamins, and superfoods. From immune-boosting coffee blends to collagen-infused coffee, consumers are looking for more than just a morning pick-me-up. Functional coffee caters to diverse health-conscious preferences, offering a range of options for those seeking wellness benefits alongside their daily caffeine fix.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

In the age of technology, even the coffee industry is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. AI is making its mark in coffee customisation, predictive analysis, and customer engagement. Smart coffee machines equipped with AI algorithms can learn and adapt to individual preferences, ensuring the perfect cup every time. AI is also being used to analyse market trends, helping coffee businesses stay ahead of consumer demands.

As we navigate the dynamic landscape of the coffee world in 2024, these trends are set to redefine the way we enjoy our daily brew. Savour the flavours and let your coffee experience be as bold and rich as the beans themselves!

(Chaitanya Bhamidipaty is the co–founder of Roastea)