International Coffee Day 2023: 9 Different Types Of Beans That You Should Know About

Coffee beans, also called cherry or stone, are in fact seeds from the coffee plant. Most coffee fruits hold two seeds which develop with flattened-facing sides. Around 120 distinct coffee bean types exist, but Arabica and Robusta make up the lion’s share of the global yield and are the “surrogates” of most other varieties.

Depending on your palate, selecting the right bean is akin to the grape varietal in wine. Altitude, soil, temperature and the harvest determine the different flavour profiles of coffee beans. Roasting the beans creates nuanced flavours. “Those suffering from acidity can still consume Cold Brew Coffee over espresso-based beverages as it tends to be easier to digest. Another option is chewing on coffee beans directly for an energy boost instead of drinking it,” says Rahul Ramnani, Founder and chef, of Ritual Daily Coffee, Mumbai.

To bust the myth that roasting style determines the amount of caffeine, a darker roast coffee has more or less the same measure of caffeine as a lighter roast but comes with a robust flavour. Health promoter Sarvani Raj, Director of Shree Shakti Raj Healthy Foods, points out, “Irrespective of the type of beans, the healthiest and heartiest way to consume coffee is hot-brewed and black. One mug is practically devoid of carbs or calories and is low in sodium. It also contains micronutrients like magnesium, potassium and niacin.”

Arabica

This type of beans lends sweeter, smoother, and more refined notes. Lower in caffeine and less acidic, it exudes fruity, nutty and caramel flavours making it less bitter.

Arabica contains zero calories, is lipotropic (burns fat), and aids weight loss. As it thwarts the build-up of cholesterol in blood vessels, the risk of heart ailments is lessened. It has antioxidants that help fight free radicals.

Robusta

For those who like bitterness and bold flavours in their cuppa, Robusta coffee fits in. It makes its presence felt in Espresso and instant coffee. Chlorogenic acid is known to lower blood pressure and aid higher metabolism. It is a good source of chlorogenic acid and antioxidants too besides being sustainable, economical and tastier.

Java

If you thought Java was the slang for coffee, think again. Grown on the Island of Java in Indonesia, it is a regional type with strong, mildly sweet flavours. Java coffee offers various health benefits, such as reducing the risk of diabetes and liver disease and protecting against Parkinson's disease.

Kona

Like Champagne, Kona Beans gets its name from Hawaii’s Big Island in the Kona District where it is grown. It’s a kind of high-quality Arabica coffee. Kona coffee has immense health benefits as it is known to improve cognitive function by blocking adenosine. Its caffeine can increase vigilance, increase response time, and enhance cognitive performance. Apart from caffeine, Kona coffee also contains antioxidants like chlorogenic acid and caffeic acid. These have neuroprotective properties.

Mocha

Chocolate is often attributed as an addition to what we enjoy as Mocha coffee. For the unversed, Mocha beans are a variety of Arabica beans from Mocha, Yemen. Prepared with a lesser amount of steamed milk and a copious coat of foam, mocha cappuccino helps inhibit the oxidation of bad cholesterol and prevents heart problems. The presence of a protein in Mocha coffee lessens minor aches and pains.

Kopi Luwak

Also known as cat poop coffee or civet coffee, it has its origin in Indonesia. It consists of partly assimilated and digested coffee cherries, consumed and excreted by the Asian palm civet. The cherries are fermented as they pass through the cat’s intestines, and after being excreted, they are collected, their outer shells removed and dried in the sun. This coffee is said to relieve migraines, improve moods, prevent cancer and protect teeth from cavity-causing bacteria. Its beauty benefits include tightening the skin, preventing wrinkles and making the hair blacker.

Peaberry

The outcome of a genetic mutation, a peaberry bean is a single, round bean that grows without a flat side. Connoisseurs’ favourite, its rich and flavoursome taste profile can be attributed to its higher acidity levels. Loaded with disease-resisting antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, it also has mood-uplifting properties if combined with proper diet and workout regimes.

Monsooned Malabar

Cultivated exclusively in the Malabar region of Kerala and Karnataka in India, Monsooned Malabar, pure Arabica is a special coffee variety, produced from organically grown trees. It is sought for its unique earthy and spicy flavour acquired through being exposed to moist monsoon winds. The ‘monsooning’ diminishes its acidity, and creates an inviting, mellow aroma which can be enjoyed by individuals with hyper-acidity issues.

Nilgiri

Grown in the Western Ghats in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu, the cherries are processed using the wet method. It is famous for its high quality and is used in blends with other coffee varieties to add the intricacy and delicate flavour of the cuppa. With subtle acidity and notes of nutty, floral, and fruity flavours, its antioxidants protect cells against free radicals.

Caution: Despite the benefits of coffee mentioned, it is advised to consume it in moderation. Caffeine can cause insomnia, nervousness, restlessness, nausea, and heightened heart and breathing rates. Drinking too many cups or coffee addiction can lead to headache, anxiety, agitation, tinnitus or ringing in the ears and irregular heartbeats.

Deep Dark Magnum Coffee Cocktail

Ingredients:

50 ml Irish whiskey

15 ml Patron Cafe

30 ml Coffee deduction

10 ml Maple syrup

Coffee foam

Dark chocolate chips

Shaving chocolate for garnish

Champagne saucer glass

Instructions: Start by preparing your ingredients and equipment. Ensure that your champagne saucer glass is chilled, and have your coffee foam and dark chocolate chips ready. In a mixing glass, combine the following ingredients: 50 ml Irish whiskey, 15 ml Patron Cafe, 30 ml Coffee deduction and 10 ml Maple syrup. Insert a stirrer into the mixing glass and gently stir the mixture for approximately 60 seconds. This will help blend the flavors and chill the cocktail. After stirring, strain the cocktail into your chilled champagne saucer glass. Make sure not to fill it to the brim, leaving some room for garnishes.

Prepare the rim of the champagne saucer glass by dipping it into coffee foam. The foam should lightly coat the rim of the glass. To add an extra touch of elegance, gently press dark chocolate chips onto the coffee foam around the rim of the glass. Finally, garnish your Deep Dark Magnum Coffee Cocktail with shaved chocolate on top of the drink. You can use a grater or a chocolate shaver to create delicate chocolate shavings. Serve your Coffee Cocktail immediately and enjoy!

This sophisticated coffee cocktail combines the rich flavors of Irish whiskey, coffee, and Patron Cafe with the sweetness of maple syrup, all beautifully complemented by the coffee foam and dark chocolate garnishes. It's a delightful drink for those who appreciate a well-balanced and visually appealing cocktail.

