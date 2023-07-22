Hitchki Food Review: The new menu is lipsmacking synthesis of modern Indian flavours

Chicken Gilafi Kebab |

Hitchki, the upmarket epicurean’s godsend has captivated the gourmet’s taste-buds with its lipsmacking synthesis of modern Indian flavours. The artistic ambiance springs the restaurant alive with its vibrancy and aesthetics. The attention to detail and the thoughtfully curated design elements truly create an ambiance that is both captivating and inviting. Every corner of Hitchki BKC tells a story and sparks a sense of wonder. The effortless amalgam of vintage and contemporary elegance conjures a sense of wistful dreaminess just as its eclectic décor identifies itself with chic aesthetics and spaciousness.

Above everything we loved the newly launched tadka menu more for its quirky names like Akhri pasta, Moong bharo sajna (moong dal halwa). If Till chahta hai is sesame crispy veg tossed in terriyaki with wasabi mayo, then Andas apna apna happens to be a variety of egg preparations.

Daab Chingri |

Beverage Manager Cedrik Rodrigues has left no stone unturned to come up with exciting and boozy cocktails and mocktails to pep up the after-hours. Generally not an avid tippler but along with our friends we tried out those eclectic Hitchki cocktails. Some of the interesting and intriguing ones are Bheege Hont Tere – 90’s chuska gola with vodka and kala khatta/strawberry. Tangy kairi panna, aamchur, gin made for Jab V Met. I opted for the luscious Paan Banaaras Valaa — a freakish concoction of paan mix, bourbon, and clove.

Dr Hamburger |

Chef Ajay Thakur, Corporate Chef at Hitchki Resto Bar, has painstakingly crafted appetising and delectable dishes for the picky diner. Man cha ho is actually manchow soup which consists of an aromatic broth of ginger, soy, spring onion, sprinkled with fried noodle. Pav bhaji slider was on the spicier side with crisp bhaji tikka, buttered brioche bun, kanda tamatar masala. Mili jhuli bhagat — mixed veg, Kolhapuri masala, chilli tomato curry, butter roti was my choice for the main course.

Bol Ramen Bowl |

Chinese style wheat noodle, vegetable dashi, soy-miso broth, sprouts, scallion in robust Bol Ramen Bowl with your choice of chicken or prawns was filling. Chicken Gilafi Kebab’s chicken kheema mixed with veggies, aromatic spices, nuts and rose essence, chilli aioli captured with its succulence and richness. Daab Chingri which hails from West Bengal with tender coconut, mustard, panch phoren gravy, prawns, was served with steamed cilantro rice.

Main Toh Superman |

For the final course, we rounded off with Filter coffee Tiramisu — coffee drenched lady finger biscuits with filter coffee crème and coffee praline, and Jaisi bharni waisi phirni presented eye-catchingly in bharnis to evoke nostalgia.

Bheege Hont Tere |

Whether one is visiting for a leisurely evening with friends or a special celebration, the interiors and the quirky menu at Hitchki BKC provide an astonishing setting that heighten the anticipation of all the senses!

Average cost for two: Rs 2000 (Non alcohol)

