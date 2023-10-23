5 Stunning Cafes In Mumbai That Will Make You Feel Like Dining In A Foreign Land

Want to plan your Dussehra holiday meal with family or friends, here's your guide to savour a perfect meal amidst splendid decor.

Blah, BKC

This casual all-day bar and cafe exudes a unique charm. Designed by the ingenious architect Keith Menon and his brilliant team Spiro Spero, this cafe breaks away from the conventional norms of bars and cafes. With its high ceilings and flexible layout, Blah offers a soft and approachable vibe. Divided into four distinct sections, including a trendy bar and lounge area, a cozy private dining space, a delightful high tea setup, and an indoor garden-like oasis, this cafe promises a delightful experience at every turn. Don't forget to marvel at their innovative indoor micro greens and herb setup, which not only adds a touch of greenery but also provides fresh ingredients for their culinary delights. With its captivating interiors adorned with exquisite cane weaving, lush plants, and intricate metalwork, every nook and cranny of Blah is an Instagram-worthy masterpiece waiting to be captured.

Cost for two- Rs 2,000 +

Café Corra, Oshiwara

With its picturesque Bali-themed interior, the cafe draws inspiration from the serene and upscale cafes of Bali. Corra boasts a vintage wooden and white decor scheme. The cafe's open coffee bar invites you in with its inviting ambiance. This cafe exudes a socially sober and aesthetically minimal atmosphere, featuring bamboo-based decor elements throughout. From the seating to ceiling lamps and lush greenery strategically placed, Corra creates a tranquil and easy-going environment that transports you to the relaxing vibes of Bali.

Cost for two- Rs 1,600 +

ViVi Italian Bar and Kitchen, Thane

Situated within Thane Club, ViVi offers a picturesque al-fresco dining experience next to an Olympic-size pool. The interior welcomes you with an enchanting aisle adorned with red flowers, leading to a beautifully decorated space featuring a small chandelier, artificial greenery, and a charming creeper-covered lattice. White-colored surroundings house colorful chairs, marble tables, and poolside cane swings visible through glass walls with elegant curtains. The interior design also incorporates original plants and intriguing antique replicas, such as typewriters and telephones, while quirky portraits with humorous captions add to the unique and inviting ambiance.

Cost for two: Rs 1,700 +

Shy Café, Chembur

Shy, an experiential brand new all-day cafe and bar is an amalgamation of vintage interiors, global modern cuisine, and craft cocktails. This new 4500 sq space specialises in flawlessly combining global cuisines and providing a tantalizing experience. The modern vintage ambience is a blend of handcrafted elements and specially sourced pieces to create the comfort of the organic and timelessness to the spaces.

Cost for two: Rs 1,800 +

Bohoba, Malad

Decked with vibrant Boho elements, serving unique gourmet comfort food and crafted cocktails, this newest culinary destination in Malad allures you to the Bohemian lifestyle. Bohoba is inspired by the bohemian spirit, promising an authentic and spirited dining experience for everyone who steps in. And if you are always chasing aesthetics and artful vibe for your

Cost for two: Rs 2,000 +