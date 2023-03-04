8 Work friendly cafes in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 04, 2023
Coco Cafe knowm for its hot chcocolate has multiple outlets across Mumbai. Price: Rs 1,000 for two
Bombay coffee house situated in Bandra and Fort is a budget friendly option for you. Price: Rs 900 for two
Love & Latte is a pocket friendly cosy cafe that has multiple outlets across the city. Price: Rs 700 for two
Fabcafe by Fabindia is a beatuful cafe that gives you an option to shop, work and eat, all at the same place. The cafe has multiple outets in the city. Price: Rs 450 for two
Perch wine and coffee Bar loacted in Khar is famous fro its Bluberry cheesecake is all things beautiful. Price: Rs 1,800 for two.
Birdsong cafe-the orgnaic cafe situated in Hill road, Bandra is a cafe for those who prefer some privacy along with working. Price: Rs 1,900 for two
Leaping Windows is perfect for those who love eating, working and reading books. The cafe is situated in Versova, Andheri West. Price: Rs 1,400 for two
The library cafe located at the posh Carter road area is perfect for thsoe who want a sea view along with their work. Price: Rs 1,100 for two
