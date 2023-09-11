Mumbai Masala: New Wave Of Coffee Outlets

An outlet of Third Wave Coffee in Mumbai. | Third Wave Coffee

Cafe Coffee Day outlets were a rage in Mumbai once upon a time. They were favourite hangout spots for many youth. You could spend hours sipping authentic coffee with the seeds specially sourced from the estates of Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka, chatting with friends. Unfortunately they are things of the past.

Third Wave Coffee takes over

The company fell into bad times. However, their place is being taken over slowly by Third Wave Coffee, also a Bengaluru based chain. Several outlets have been opened in the city and suburbs. The ambience is unhurried and the staff are definitely well trained to be polite and efficient.

All-day breakfast includes excellent masala egg bun and Japanese style fluffy pancakes, cheese chilly garlic toast, glazed mushroom toast, etc. The hummus and pita platter is particularly good. The dessert section is unavoidable. It rightly boasts of some excellent caramel salt cookie, death by chocolate and classic fudge brownie.

There is a large variety of coffee to be had, including dry hazelnut cappuccino, caramel macchiato, French vanilla latte and orange zest mocha. If the company maintains the present level of quality I am sure these outlets are here to stay.

