4 pet care tips for monsoon

The monsoon season brings refreshing rains with a set of challenges for pet parents. Even pets require special care to ensure their well-being and safety. These pet care tips for monsoon will help your pets well being.

Keep their coat dry

If your pet’s fur gets wet from rain, they could experience pain and skin conditions. Avoid letting your pet come in contact with puddles or standing water since these areas can harbour dangerous parasites and bacteria. Don’t forget to give your pet a cosy, dry place to unwind. Dry them off with a towel after bringing them inside from the rain and provide them a warm, dry spot to relax. When engaging in outside activities, keep your pet dry by using an umbrella or waterproof jacket.

Maintain good hygiene

Grooming on a regular basis is essential during the monsoon season. To avoid skin problems, keep your pet’s fur tidy and clear of knots. To eliminate dirt, debris, and any matting, brush their coat on a regular basis. Ticks and fleas thrive in the wet atmosphere created by the rainy season. Make sure that your pet is receiving preventative drugs, such as current flea and tick treatments. Check your pet’s coat frequently for any indications of ticks, fleas, or skin rashes. For the best preventative measures and treatments for your pet, speak with your veterinarian.

Balanced diet and adequate exercise

The food requirements of your pet may change during the monsoon season. They can need less calories since they are exercising less. Providing your pet with enough exercise and mental stimulation is just as vital as protecting them from thunderstorms and heavy rain. Make sure your pet has a balanced diet by limiting treats and avoiding overindulging and playing with interactive toys, puzzle feeders, or other indoor hobbies like quiet playtime. Take your pet for brief strolls during rain breaks if it’s safe to do so to make sure they get some exercise.

Prevent waterborne diseases

A typical waterborne illness during the monsoon season is leptospirosis. Verify that your pet has received all of the necessary immunisations, including the leptospirosis shot, if your veterinarian has advised it. Keep your pet’s water bowl clean and fresh, and stay away from stagnant water sources.

You can make sure that your furry friends remain safe, happy, and healthy throughout the rainy season by adhering to these pet care recommendations. Remember to keep them clean and dry, practise proper hygiene, guard against tick and flea infestations, and be aware of any potential dangers. You may appreciate the splendour of the rainy season with your pets if you take good care of them.

(Dr Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical Director at Wiggles MyVet)

