Ear infection in dogs: Natural remedies that work

Ear infections could happen due to a multitude of reasons such as food allergies, fleas, mites or even bacteria. If you notice their whimpering, scratching their ears or head incessantly, or if you see a foul odour coming from their ears, your dog most likely has an infection.

Food allergies like wheat/gluten sensitivity or an excess of sugar can cause an ear infection. Other than food allergies, care should be taken to trim the hair growing in the ear canal. Hair growth generally acts as a barrier but excessive hair growth obstructs airflow into the ear, causing the canal to be dry and susceptible to infection. If your pet develops a bacterial infection, visit the vet to avoid any implications.

How to clean dog’s ears

Step 1: Wipe ears with cotton swabs to remove dirt from inside the ear, giving better access to the ear canal.

Step 2: The best ear cleaner for an ear infection is apple cider vinegar. Whip up a 50/50 mix of apple cider vinegar and warm olive oil. Use a cotton ball and soak half of it in the mixture. Place it in the ear and massage the ear over it, paying particular attention to the base of the ear (where the canal is). The cotton ball will absorb excess solution and grab onto the debris. You can change the ball few times.

Step 3: Use cotton swabs again to wipe the ear clean and dry. Wipe once, dump, repeat. Remember to keep changing the swabs each time and to use a new one for the other ear.

Step 4: A final wipe with a solution of choice is now recommended. If you suspect yeast then a final wipe of apple cider vinegar will dry out the area, sucking water from the yeast.

Applying a warm compress to the ear several times a day significantly reduces the swelling and pain.

(Dr. Shivangi Raina is Product Executive Manager, Drools Pet Food)

