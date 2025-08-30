Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Rituals, Significance Of Gauri Coming Home

Ganeshotsav celebrations fill the air with joy and positivity. However, not everyone is familiar with Gauri Ganpati. This tradition, usually observed on the fourth or fifth day of Ganesh Chaturthi, has its own story and significance worth exploring.

Significance

Gauri Ganpati is quite common in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. While some celebrate her as an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, the mother of Lord Ganesh, some celebrate her as the sister of Ganesh visiting home to meet her brother.

Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj, Founder of Vishwa Jagriti Mission, considers bringing Gauri home during Ganeshotsav as having a deep cultural and spiritual significance, especially worshipping Gauri Mata as Goddess Parvati, the mother of Lord Ganesha. “Saluting the mother first before the son portrays respect, reverence, and the significance of feminine power in family life. Gauri’s coming is also thought to bring prosperity and good fortune, as she is considered to be the embodiment of Lakshmi, bringing the house riches, peace, and good health.”

He speaks of Gauri representing Shakti or the feminine divine power and Ganesh representing Buddhi or intelligence. “Their marriage represents the marriage of power and intellect, which will bring stability to life and family. In Maharashtra and other places, Ganeshotsav is incomplete without Gauri Mata. Women in particular are active participants in her worship, thereby reinforcing tradition, family bonding, and festive celebration of feminine power.”

Food offering

In Maharashtra, where the festival is widely celebrated, the food offerings reflect local produce. Steamed Modak is the main prasad, along with treats like Puran Poli, Karanji, Kelyacha Dhebre, Chirote, and Patoli.

Another angle is Godachi (vegetarian) and Tikhatachi (Non-vegetarian or spicy) Jevan (meal). Astro Sachin Pandit, Founder, Astro Invite, mentions, “Godachi and Tikhatachi Jevan recognise two cultural interpretations of honouring the goddess. Godachi offerings are made of Satvik, onion and garlic-free food, which express Gauri as a peaceful and nurturing being. Tikhatachi, evident in some Maharashtrian and Konkan communities, is representative of her power in battle and this type of meal has many spicy or non-veg dishes.”

He feels both traditions deserve recognition, since one speaks of devotion and calm, and the other of strength during a celebration. The most important aspect, according to him, is the sincerity, love, and intention of the offerings, and not exactly about the food itself.

Rituals

Gauri Ganpati, like many festivals, has its own special rituals. Gauri Mata’s arrival symbolises the goddess and mother entering our homes. Sudhanshu Ji mentions, “The women lovingly attire Gauri Mata in a lovely saree and ornaments. This is believed to bestow beauty, prosperity, and happy marriage on the women of the household. Turmeric, vermillion, flowers, rice grains, betel nuts, coconuts, and sweets are offered during the puja. Married women also exchange haldi-Kumkum with neighbours to signify sisterhood, exchanging good fortune and prosperity.”

Depending on the household, Gauri is worshipped for one and a half, three, or five days. Later, she is immersed in water with prayers, inviting her to return next year and protect the home from harm.

“Most worship two idols, Jyeshtha Gauri (senior sister) and Kanishtha Gauri (junior sister), representing sisterhood, family, and feminine love. The festival also marks the harvest season, during which Gauri is revered as Annapurna Devi. Grains, coconut, betel nuts, and lemons are offered to her, representing gratitude towards food and wealth. Gauri Mata is considered to be a harbinger of peace, prosperity, and good fortune, and when she leaves, she takes away barricades and ill will, leaving the house pure and blessed,” he reveals.

Remember

To keep the festive sanctity, Pandit suggests, “Bringing Gauri home is like inviting home a gentle, respected guest. Don’t worry about perfect rituals or actions. Look for a clean, calm corner of your home (the north-east or east is great). Take a clean cloth, an affordable clay idol or small kalash with coconut and mango leaves, and a soft decoration. Light a diya, offer a flower, homemade sweet, and speak from the heart. One short mantra and a minute of gratitude are enough. While Gauri is at home, eat Satvik and share prasad, and be kind in your voices at home and that’s real sanctity.”

He feels playing the aarti loud enough to enjoy is good. He suggests a gentle immersion in a bathtub during the visarjan. For the Gauri immersion, he suggests using the plants’ sacred water. “Above all, invite Gauri home with some humility and keep things tidy and simple. Do one small act of kindness every day, as this is how blessings grow.”

While celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and Gauri Ganpati, may the sacred spirit fill your homes and bring lasting prosperity to all.