4 Exercises That Will Help You Strengthen Your Muscles

No matter how busy your training schedule is, strength training twice a week should work its way into your regimen. In addition to running, there is cross-training, sports massage, warm-ups, cool-downs, and foam rolling that should also be on your list. Adequate sleep and consumption of sufficient healthy calories according to your body’s demands are important as well.

Rowing: Rows are a great exercise to strengthen your back which will help with your running posture. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing in, and hands by your sides. Bend at the waist, keeping your back straight and torso almost parallel to the floor. Pull the dumbbells up to your belly button, with elbows bending perpendicular and upper arms parallel to ground. Pause at higher levels and lower the dumbbells with control back to your start position (10-15 reps, three-four sets).

Single-leg deadlift: Works the glutes and hamstrings to increase running power, while also improving stability for reduced risk of injury. Stand with a dumbbell or kettlebell in your right hand. Take your left foot off the floor and extend your left leg behind you. Bend forward at the hip, keeping your back straight and your right arm extended towards the floor. Keep a slight bend in your right knee. Bring the weight almost to the floor and your back as close to horizontal as you can, before returning to the start position and repeating on the other side (10 reps each side, three sets).

Hip Thruster: Difference between glute bridge and hip thrust is the position. In hip thruster, your upper body is elevated and challenges you with an increased range of motion and hip flexion. Sit on the floor and place your upper back on a bench. Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the floor at hip-width apart. Squeeze your glutes, engage your core and lift your hips up toward the ceiling until your hips are fully extended. Make sure your neck is relaxed and does not strain with the movement. Continue to squeeze your buttocks and hold this bridge position for a brief. Slowly lower your hips down to the starting position. Be sure to extend those hips fully with each rep. One can add weight to this exercise to increase difficulty (15 reps, three sets).

Superman/back extension: Helps strengthen the middle and upper and lower back for a more stable, upright running posture. Lie face down with your hands by your ears, palms facing down. Lift your chest and shoulders off the floor and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Keep looking at the floor to avoid stretching your neck. Lower to the start position and repeat (10-12 reps, two sets).

Note: Check with your doctor before beginning any exercises.

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)

