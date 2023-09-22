4 exercises to strengthen your muscles

Marathon training is time-consuming sport. Many experienced runners will be running six days a week throughout their training. However, while prepping for a marathon it is imperative to ‘strength train’ if you want great results. Whether you are a beginner or an advanced runner, marathon training should be goal-focused and based on that your fitness, it should be planned. In this part, lets focus on exercises that improve your muscle strength.

Push Ups: You will be surprised but one cannot neglect upper body if you are running marathons. Push-ups are excellent for upper body strength and a great bodyweight exercise to do if you don’t have weights. Keep your body in palm-plank position. Lower yourself in a controlled manner, bending your elbows until your body is barely above the ground. Palms should be on either side of your chest, and your feet hip-width apart. Push through your hands, extending your elbows as you raise yourself up back to start position. Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Squats: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your toes slightly turned out. Engage your core and bend at knees and hips as you sit down until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Using your glutes, push yourself into standing position. One can do this exercise with weights.

Calf Raise: For this exercise, you will need to make use of the stairs to extend the range of motion. You can also hold dumbbells for added resistance. Stand with on the balls of your forefeet on the edge of a step. Lower your heels as far as you can below the step. Then push yourself up on your toes as high as you can, hold at the top. Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Plank: This on your core, upper body, and your lower body. Lie face down on the floor, hands on either side next to your chest, elbows bent. Engaging your core, push yourself into the full plank position, body in a straight line from head to toe. Your weight should be distributed between your forearms and toes. The closer your feet the more difficult the plank. Hold this position for the desired amount of time.

Note: Check with your doctor before beginning any exercises

(The writer is ACSM and Yoga Alliance certified personal and group trainer)