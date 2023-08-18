Zomato Tweaks MDH's 'Asli Masale Sach Sach' Tagline To Create A Relatable Meme; Check It Out To Go Laughing |

Hope you are doing well, but even if you aren't there's nothing to worry about. Here's a meme that will give you relatable vibes and give you some laughter to tackle the tricky phase of life. The "story of life" meme shared by Zomato has caught the attention of netizens and gone viral. The food delivery app tweaked the famous tagline of the masala brand MDH.

Netizens react

"Asli masle (masale) sach sach, " is the meme version that surfaced on X. And, it's a cat meme too! The tweet has got the pulse of people on social media and is making them laugh out loud. Finding it relatable and funny, X users continued the line and said, "MDH - Mere dil ka haal (The state of my heart)." The creative approach was lauded as a reply read, "Shi h boss (That's right boss)."

Vibing to the 'story of life' catch, one of the netizens hilariously tweeted, "I'm on a seafood diet. I see food, and I eat it!" The tweet was shared earlier this month and in no time, it attracted over 32K views on the platform.

Also, it isn't the first time that the brand has taken a funny approach to reach to its customers online. In the past, Zomato went viral for its quirky notifications sent to app users. For instance, during the FIFA season last year, the app came up with a message to stun customers as it wrote "FIFA FUFU FIFI" and said that it was not only for football fans but for foodies who just consumed some hot-served food and got screaming.

