Instagram is impressed with a Sikh man's placard that vibes in the billboard trend set by Blinkit and Zomato

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
'Khaana Mangoge, Langar Denge': Sikh man's version of the Blinkit-Zomato billboard trend goes viral | Instagram: Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia
In the last few weeks, the internet was rolling out images of billboards that was worded in sync with a popular movie dialogue from the Bollywood film Maa Tujhe Salam, "Doodh mangoge, kheer denge; Kashmir mangoge, cheer denge." After several brands and companies participated in the quirky campaign via customised billboards, a Sikh man caught the attention of netizens for holding a placard that vibes in the billboard trend set by Blinkit and Zomato. Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia has impressed Instagrammers for his message that reads, "Khaana mangoge, langar denge," and "Thand lagegi, kambal denge." Watch video:

article-image

The man was identified as the founder of Hemkunt Foundation, a non-profit organisation that looks towards healthcare, education, relief aid as well as environment. According to the official website, it is based in Gurugram, Haryana and was founded in 2010.

Coming back to Singh following the trend, the Instagram reel shared by him won hearts on the internet. It also recieved a reply from Blinkit who commented, "Big fan sir."

article-image

