Not dating apps, UK man tries finding a match via billboard

Single? Well, here's an idea that you can pick if you want to date!

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Ed Chapman's billboard | Instagram/justedofficial
People have tried many innovative ways to find a partner or love, but some people have found luck, some don't, but here's a guy who tried to find a partner but failed over and over again, and found an innovative way to find love.

Ed Chapman, a 23-year-old who had been single all his life with no luck in dating, decided to advertise himself on a billboard to find love.

A billboard is currently trending in Leeds, as Ed has promoted himself on a billboard to date.

Before advertising, Ed tried various dating apps in the hope of finding someone, but unfortunately, he couldn't. The Manchester Evening News quoted him as saying, "I had tried some dating apps, but it didn’t go well for me at all, so I decided I needed to try something different and thought having my own billboard would be a good way of meeting people. I didn't think it would be possible because I got knocked back by a few companies until I found one, 75Media, that agreed to let me use the billboard for a week. "

He said that he has received several messages and that the people who are approaching him are aged from 18 to 48.

"I think for my first date, depending on who it’s with, we’ll go out for some drinks or perhaps a nice walk somewhere—or maybe even a bit of crazy golf? It's a great sign that people have been in touch with me and it shows me it's not going to be doom and gloom forever in regard to my love life," he further stated.

