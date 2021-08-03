Zomato launches limited edition 'Pro Plus' membership for selected customers; Twitterati respond with petty memes

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Monday said it is launching a limited edition 'Pro Plus' membership for its select customers.

"We have 1.8mn Zomato Pro members as of today. And one of the most requested features from our customers has been "Unlimited Free Deliveries" (something like Amazon Prime). So. in a few hours, we are launching our Limited Edition *Pro Plus* membership for select customers.," Zomato Founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said in a tweet.