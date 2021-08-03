Tokyo Olympics 2020: India loses to Belgium in men's hockey semifinals; referee becomes netizen's meme material

The Indian men's hockey team's dream of entering the Olympics final after 41-years remained unfulfilled as it lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the last-four stage but the side is still in the hunt for a bronze in the Tokyo Games here on Tuesday.

The Indians had only themselves to blame for Tuesday's disappointment as Belgium's all four goals came from penalty corners.

The Indian defence was put under relentless pressure by the Belgians as they secured as many as 14 penalty corners out of which they converted four.

Belgium's game plan was clear from the onset as they tried to enter the Indian circle and earn penalty corners with Hendrickx and Luypaert in their ranks.

The ploy worked to perfection as the Indian defence wilted under pressure to concede the set pieces.

India too earned five penalty corners in the match but could make use of just one.

Meanwhile, Indians back home, who were glued to their screens cheering for the players felt mighty disappointed. Since, we love our hockey team, all the frustration was removed virtually on the referee of the match.

Indians made memes about the penalties to deal with the loss. So, if you are sad about the loss too, then these memes might make you laugh!

Here you go!