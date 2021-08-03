Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi watches India-Belgium hockey semi-final match, says ‘proud of our team’

Just like the entire country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also tuned in to watch the ongoing men's hockey semi-final clash between India and Belgium in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

As he watches the ongoing semi-final, PM Modi said that he is already proud of what the team has managed to achieve in the Olympics so far.

"I'm watching India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semi-Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best," tweeted PM Modi.