Zomato Joins Moye Moye Trend With 'Momo Mayo' Twist; X Post Goes Viral

The 'Moye Moye' trend has taken the internet by storm with food delivery brand Zomato joining it. While the actual trend revolves around a Serbian beat by the same name and refers to nightmares, Zomato entirely changed the vibe by giving it a foodie twist. They opted to enjoy the trend with mayonnaise and momos. Here's what they said in an X post:

so addicted to reels momos ke saath mayo ki jagah moye moye maang liya 😭 — zomato (@zomato) November 23, 2023

Moye to Mayo

Zomato confessed on X that they are addicted to the reels and are probably coming across several 'Moye Moye' clips on the feed. They said, "Momos ke saath mayo ki jagah moye moye maang liya (Asked for 'nightmares' instead of mayo for momos)," while revealing how one could go wrong while ordering food on the app. They hilariously asked customers to be double sure while bringing home some mayo momos, and not moye moye.

Has it ever happened that you type down something that's stuck in your mind instead of what you were actually looking for? On a similar note, the food delivery app shared a possibility of people typing 'moye' instead of 'mayo' as the two terms, despite being too different, come with a similar spelling.

Post goes viral

Their X post has gone viral by attracting more than 25K views on the platform. Hundreds of people liked the witty content while experiencing a dose of laughter. People replied with memes as they enjoyed the foodie twist to the 'Moye Moye' trend.

