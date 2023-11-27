Viral Jasmeen Kaur, 'Looking Like A Wow' Woman, Now Has 1 Million Followers On Instagram |

Remember Jasmeen Kaur, the woman who gave netizens the 'Looking like a wow' dialogue? The Instagram influencer, who goes live and shares reels from her clothing store in New Delhi, now has one million followers on the social media platform after her 'wow' video took the internet by storm. On November 24, Kaur shared about achieving the milestone and thanked God for the same. Check post

Jasmeen Kaur marks 1 million followers on Instagram

"Always believe yourself," the influencer said while sharing a throwback video reflecting on her journey towards one million. She pointed out how her hardwork of twenty years paved the way to her success, making her Instagram page reach the one million mark.

A look into the 'wow' trend

Earlier this year, Kaur went viral for one of her videos where she described her newly-arrived dresses by saying "So elegant, so beautiful, just looking like a wow." These words instantly became popular online and set the 'wow' trend, making celebrities and other internet users recreating the dialogue.