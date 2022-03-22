Zomato Instant to deliver food in 10 minutes, netizens react

The food delivery brand Zomato, recently, announced promising deliveries within a span of mere 10 minutes. It also added that the same would be done ensuring quality, hygiene and safety of the delivery partner.

Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter and wrote, "Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato." Later he mentioned that factors like food quality, delivery partner safety, delivery time would all have a 10 mark, "10/10 in 10 minutes". The tweet also came along a link to check on how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety.

Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato.



Food quality – 10/10

Delivery partner safety – 10/10

Delivery time – 10 minutes



Here’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety – https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022

To this, netizens took to react with hilarious memes, and yet doubted the safety of the delivery partner. Some Twitter users also opined to not be in need of such instant food orders which may risk the lives of people involved.

Take a look at some tweets, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:10 AM IST