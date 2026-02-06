'Not Even 1 Muslim': Indian Businessman Faces Harassment For Being 'Hindu' At Riyadh Exhibition - VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@amjadt25

Riyadh: A shocking video from a business event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has sparked outrage after an Indian man was allegedly harassed for representing an Indian company, with the booth being mocked for belonging to the “Hindu” religion.

The video shows the Indian exhibitor being verbally mocked over his religion. The undated clip, which Free Press Journal could not independently verify, shows an individual from Saudi Arabia confronting staff at an Indian company’s stall.

The clip shows a Larsen & Toubro booth, and a Saudi man can be heard mocking the stall, saying that the “Hindu company does not even have one Muslim."

UAE-based political analyst Amjad Taha shared the video, writing: “This is blatant racism. A Saudi attacking an Indian for being Hindu and for owning a stand at a Riyadh exhibition..bullying them and sneering, ‘This #Hindu company doesn’t even have one Muslim here.’ This is ignorance weaponized, an assault on dignity, faith, and free enterprise. #India is a great civilization, not a target for sectarian thugs. Business is not a mosque roll call, and faith policing has no place in a modern society. Shameful. Disgraceful. Absolutely unacceptable,” the caption read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens React

The viral video has triggered reactions from netizens on X. "Disgraceful. Saudi government should punish the culprit," one of the users said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Saudi Arabia have decided to go on stone age," another user said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"He’s so rude!! The guy is there for business, why would they attack anyone for their belief!! Saudi is not a good place for investment! Saudi’s are extreme, and not open to diversity!" another user said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The identity of the persons seen in the video has not been publicly known. According to Grok the video appears to be from the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, which took place January 13-15, 2026.