Yummy or eww? Watch this video of 'Bahubali Pizza Vadapav' if you are a foodie from Mumbai

Hey Mumbaikars, did you know about this eatery next door that serves a dish to either amp up or kill your food cravings? The 'Bahubali Pizza Vadapav' that a food shop at Mira Road near Mumbai 'Charging Point' has to offer its foodie customers has gone viral on social media.

In an Instagram reel shared online by a food blogger named Nitesh, we can see a chef preparing a fusion of pizza and vadapav. Yummy or eww? The dish may sound quirky but how about taking a look at the preparation before you decide to share feedback about it?

The video begins with the chef adding some sauce to the pav and then placing a vada on it. Later, the preparation takes a yummy pace as it gets loaded with a lot of flavours and ingredients. From cheese to sliced jalapeño pepper, the dish has it all.

The video has hit over a million views and gathered thousands of likes since shared on Instagram earlier this month.

