YouTuber reaches 100 subscriber mark, friend gifts him 'wooden' play button

Friends can do wonders to one's lives; they come along in both pink and pain. When our friends wins their target or succeeds on their dream project, applause and celebration follows. The dear ones enjoy in share the achievement, and a recent incident is a clear example it.

In a recent case that came to light via social media, we could see a boy being given a wooden play button by his friend. The incident was made live by the YouTuber's father.

My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZySyY7n1mW — Matt Koval (@mattkoval) August 14, 2022

Having seen that a budding YouTuber reached 100 subscribers on the social media platform, his friend took to cheer him and make the moment memorable. Similar to how the video streaming platform provides play buttons to successful video creators, a friend took to gift the newbie a handmade play button - yes, a wooden one!