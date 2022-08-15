e-Paper Get App

Watch: Indian woman performs aarti to worship Tiranga; video goes viral

"...Tiranga is an emotion," read the video caption showing a lady performing aarti to the Indian tricolour flag.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 01:19 PM IST
Har Ghar Tiranga viral video | Twitter

In a video, that's now viral, we can see an Indian woman having participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The tri-colour was hoisted at the entrance of her residence where she was seen performing aarti.

It isn't very clear that whether the female is performing aarti to the Tiranga hoisted at their residence or worshipping a . However, the video uploaded on Twitter carried the caption, "Beautiful video of a lady performing aarti ,Tiranga is an emotion..."

Take a look at the video, right here:

Since the video surfaced on the internet, netizens have expressed their love and respect towards the incident. About 9K Twitter users were found to have viewed the clip; Jai Hindi emojis and folded hands of reverence made the replies section of the video tweet.

The video was shared in a reply to Anand Mahindra's viral photo of an elderly couple hoisting the Indian flag at their stay.

Har Ghar Tiranga: Anand Mahindra shares photo of elderly couple hoisting tri-colour flag at home
